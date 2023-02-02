The 24th annual banquet of the Winona-Root River Pheasants Forever chapter will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Witoka Tavern and Banquet Hall, 27999 County Road 9, in Winona. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner, $55 for the membership and dinner, and $25 for a Ringneck (under 18).
This year we will be selling pre-sale (discounted) raffle tickets and tickets. Pre-sale tickets will be available until February 4, 2023, and available for you to pick up at the door.
Also this year, we will be offering 500 youth clay target teams cash raffle tickets at $10 each for a chance to win a $1000 cash prize, a $500 cash prize, and five $100 cash prizes. You will have an opportunity to purchase tickets until the 500 tickets are sold. You will also have a chance to purchase a $10 raffle ticket to win a Ford F-150 truck. We will also be selling tickets for a chance at 15 firearms for $10 each; these tickets are for pre-sale only. For either of these raffles, you do not need to be present to win.
Members may also request banquet tickets for new members. Please include their name, address, and payment with their request. If you choose to pay by check or cash, please make your checks payable to “Winona/Root River Pheasants Forever Chapter 242.” Send mail to Bryan Dulas, 202 East Howard Street, Winona, MN 55987, or call 507-429-7813.
Please check in at the door to pick up any and all pre-sale tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.