Parker Kelley, PA-C, has joined the Winona Health medical staff and cares for people of all ages in the Emergency Department.
“As my kids would say, there is a unique vibe at Winona Health…a strong sense of place, and the caregivers here have a solid grasp on who they are and why they’re here. They are incredibly kind and giving,” observed Kelley. “Every person I’ve encountered here seems to understand how their piece of the puzzle fits in to the overall scope of caring for people in the community.”
Kelley is a firm believer that for a care plan to be helpful, it must work for the patient. “Something I want to know about my patients is: What is your life like? Your care plan has to fit who you are and what you can do. Maybe the ideal care plan is not realistic for you, but what can we do to make things work for you and your life? It comes down to designing a plan that is going to be functional.”
Kelley earned his Bachelor of Science in physician assistant studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also has a graduate degree in biochemistry/bacteriology from the University of Montana-Missoula. He is certified by the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistants.
Prior to joining Winona Health, Kelley cared for neurosurgery patients at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wis., and also served as an assistant professor of neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.
Kelley and his wife have three adult daughters. In his free time, he enjoys the outdoors, hiking, biking, fishing, and hunting. Recently, he’s developed an interest in prairie restoration and working outdoors. He and his wife also enjoy traveling.
For information about healthcare providers at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org, and click “Find a Provider.”
