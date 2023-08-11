Certified Physician Assistant (PA-C) Holly Engler, who has been caring for patients at Winona Health’s Rushford Clinic since 2021, has joined the caregivers in the general surgery department at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue, in Winona.
“I’m going to miss my patients at Rushford Clinic, but I know they are in good hands with the caregivers there,” said Engler. “I’ve always had an interest in surgery, and I’m so glad I can pursue that interest while also staying with Winona Health. I’m excited to be part of the surgical care team, whether it’s caring for patients while assisting during a procedure in the office, in the OR, or providing follow-up care in the clinic.”
Engler earned her master’s of physician assistant studies with a path of distinction in rural medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition, she received a certificate from the Mayo School of Health Sciences in Rochester, Minn. She earned her Bachelor of Science in clinical laboratory science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Engler is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).
In her free time, Engler enjoys kayaking, hiking, lifting weights, and practicing yoga.
To learn more about Holly Engler or other health care providers and services at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org, and click “Find a Provider.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.