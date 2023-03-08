Certified Physician Assistant Lynn Spindler-Ebensperger has joined Winona Health and now sees patients of all ages in Urgent Care on the first floor of the clinic at 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
“I care for each person as an individual with unique characteristics, and I believe in the importance of listening to fully understand their concerns. My goal is to empower them to be involved in their medical care and make educated decisions about their treatment,” said Spindler-Ebensperger. “I appreciate a collaborative team approach, clearly explaining options and sharing knowledge for an optimal outcome.”
Spindler-Ebensperger earned her bachelor’s degree in the physician assistant program at Touro College of Health Sciences in Manhattan, N.Y., and her master’s in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).
She also noted, “It is an honor and privilege to serve in the United States Army Reserves, and I am passionate about caring for veterans.”
She and her husband have an adult son. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, reading, photography, swimming, boating, and yoga.
Winona Health Urgent Care hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Urgent Care wait times are updated online during clinic hours. For current wait times, visit winonahealth.org/uc.
For information about health care providers at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org, and click “Find a Provider.”
