Certified Physician Assistant Zachary Cigich (pronounced Sig-ich) has joined Winona Health and will be part of a team caring for people in the hospital.
“I thought that pursuing a career in health care was a good way to contribute to the common good. During a job shadowing opportunity, I realized that providing direct patient care interested me the most.” said Cigich. “My goal is to listen, answer questions, and explain things in a way that helps each person understand how to improve or protect their health.”
Cigich earned his bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and his master’s of physician assistant studies from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA). In his free time, he enjoys hiking, rock climbing, and spending time with friends, and he recently developed an interest in painting.
For information about health care providers at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org and click “Find a Provider.”
