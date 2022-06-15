Piano students perform recital for family, friends

Pictured from left are (back row) local piano students Sophia Carlson, Donny Baures, Cordel Ruppert, Erica Ruppert, Eva Stango, and Andrei Schultz; (middle row) Shari Jarvis, Quinn Potter, Jillian Macon, and Linda Baures; and (front row) Lucy Kimber, Ellie Kimber, Susie Kimber, and Cale Kohner. Not pictured were Bella Oswald and Cheri Tuxen.
After a COVID-driven, three-year hiatus, the students of local piano instructor Shari Jarvis were able to present a spring piano recital for family and friends. The event was held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the Fireside Room at First Congregational Church. Fifty to sixty people were in attendance. The recital was followed by an informal pizza party for recitalists and guests.
