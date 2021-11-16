The local Winona Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star (Pickwick #191) is set to host speaker Jane Ward and service dog Brinley for a short but entertaining presentation on Helping Paws at noon on November 20 at the Winona Masonic Lodge #18 at 926 West Fifth Street in Winona.
Helping Paws is an accredited program specific to training service dogs to support veterans and first responders with PTSD and individuals with physical disabilities. Helping Paws is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing highly trained service dogs at no cost for the individuals. It is staffed primarily by volunteers. Perhaps you or someone in your group know of a person that could benefit from having a Helping Paws service dog in their life. Helping Paws has matched over 250 people with service dogs.
The Order of the Eastern Star has adopted support of training and placement of Service Dogs as a signature charity throughout their fraternity.
