Pickwick Fire and Rescue is hosting their “Where There’s Smoke, There’s Chicken!” drive-thru chicken barbecue dinner on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 11 a.m. until gone at the Blackhorse Bar and Grill, on Old Homer and Blackhorse roads in Homer.
The meal includes one half of Pickwick Fire’s famous BBQ chicken, cheesy garlic mashed potatoes, sweet baked beans, and dinner roll.
Cost of the meal is $14. Additional donations are always welcome.
Look for the tents and our firefighters in safety vests. Vehicles should be lining up on Old Homer Road north of the Blackhorse parking lot.
Pickwick Fire and Rescue is a nonprofit volunteer fire and rescue organization. All proceeds from this event will go towards vital emergency medical and rescue equipment for our department.
