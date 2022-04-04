Pickwick Fire and Rescue is hosting their Swing into Spring drive-through chicken barbecue dinner on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until gone, at Pickwick Fire Station 1, located in Pickwick on County Road 7.
The meal includes half of Pickwick Fire’s famous barbeque chicken, cheesy garlic mashed potatoes, sweet baked beans, pickle spear, and bread. The meal is $10. Additional donations are always welcome. Look for the tents and our firefighters in safety vests on County Road 7.
Pickwick Fire and Rescue is a nonprofit volunteer fire and rescue organization. All proceeds from this event
will go towards vital emergency medical and rescue equipment for our department.
