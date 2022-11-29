Pickwick Fire and Rescue will be hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser and community event on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 7-11 a.m. at the Pickwick Fire Station on County Road 7 in Pickwick. 

This is an all-you-can-eat breakfast with eggs, hash browns, links, and special pancakes for the kids. Meals are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. 

Kids can get their picture taken with our firefighting Santa and enter a drawing to get a ride to school in our fire truck! 

Pickwick Fire and Rescue is a nonprofit volunteer fire and rescue organization that relies on fundraisers to help purchase vital emergency medical and rescue equipment for the department. 