Pickwick Fire and Rescue is hosting its annual spaghetti dinner on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Pickwick Fire Station on County Road 7 in Pickwick. 

This is an all-you-can-eat dinner. The dinner is $12 for adults and $6 for children, 12 and under. Our meal will include spaghetti with or without meatballs, salad, and a beverage. 

Pickwick Fire and Rescue is a nonprofit volunteer fire and rescue organization. All proceeds from this event will go towards vital emergency medical and rescue equipment for our department. 