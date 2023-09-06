Come join the fun at the historic Pickwick Mill Day on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free tours will be given all day, along with a bake sale, old-time demonstrations, vendors, kids’ games, a bounce house, and much more.
Stop out and see how flour was made in the 1800s during our live demonstration, running all the equipment on just water.
