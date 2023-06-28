All are welcome at the Winona Family YMCA on Friday, June 30, from 4:30-6 p.m. to celebrate the success of the Annual Campaign. There will be face painting, kids activities, live music by YMCA staff, and treats starting at 4:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., there will be a special performance by the Winona Little Warriors Drumline. At 5:30 p.m., donors that participated in the “Pie In The Kisser” fundraiser will be invited to throw a pie in the face of their favorite (or least favorite) staff or board member.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place behind the YMCA on the green at 902 Parks Avenue in Winona.
The YMCA’s Annual Campaign supports low-income families through a robust financial assistance program that provides scholarships for memberships, camp, youth sports, child care, and lifesaving swim lessons.
You can help support your community by making a gift to the Winona Family YMCA today. Every dollar counts, and your dollars can help make a difference to those in need. Visit www.winonaymca.org/donate to help today.
