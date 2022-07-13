Lake Winona Manor residents are sponsoring a Pillow Cleaning Service fundraiser Thursday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from this fundraiser are used for special programs and events for residents.
Kraft Pillow Services’ mobile unit will be at Lake Winona Manor to clean and renovate pillows, including replacing the ticking, so they’ll look and feel like new again.
Drop off pillows at the Lake Winona Manor entrance (lakeside entrance), 865 Mankato Avenue, on the Winona Health campus, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, and your pillows can be renovated and back on your bed the same day.
If you have questions regarding cost or the pillow-cleaning process, please contact Kraft Pillow Cleaning Service at 712-378-2918, email pillows@frontiernet.net or www.kraftpillowservice.com.
