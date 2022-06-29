Pioneer School Day Camp returns this July

Step back in time to the days of one-room schools that dotted the countryside of Winona County and the country. The Winona County Historical Society’s Pioneer School is a fun, two-day summer day camp that has been a favorite with local students for more than 40 years. Held at the Gainey-McCarthy Schoolhouse at our Rural Heritage Museum in St. Charles. Students (recommended ages 7-12) explore life as a rural pioneer student with class lessons, historic skills, games, crafts, and more. Pioneer School is taught by a licensed teacher.
Registration is open for a choice of two sessions: July 18-19 or July 21-22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The cost is $50 or $40 for members.
All supplies are provided. Costumes are provided, but students are welcome to wear their own if they wish. Please bring a lunch that does not need refrigeration. Restrooms are available on the fairgrounds. Students are to be dropped off and picked up each day at the Rural Heritage Museum on the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Visible from Highway 14 between Cabin Coffee and Cenex.
Register in person at the Winona County History Center or by calling 507-454-2723 ext. 0. Payment is due upon registration.
Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily, 10. a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.