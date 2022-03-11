Everyone ages 18 years and older should complete a health care directive. The purpose of a health care directive is to allow people to stay in control of their care, even if they lose the ability to communicate.
Creating a health care directive does not require assistance from a lawyer, but when properly completed, a health care directive is a legal document to help ensure your wishes regarding your care are carried out.
Winona Health Volunteers certified to help with health care directives offer free informational programs on the following dates at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona: Tuesday, March 15, 2-3 p.m.; Tuesday, April 19, 2-3 p.m.; and Thursday, April 28, 6-7 p.m.
Authorized forms for residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin are available at these informational programs designed to answer questions and make the process easy. Health care directive programs are free and open to all, but RSVP is required by calling 507-457-4342.
Please note: People must continue to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth when coming to Winona Health.
