Winona County
Tuesday, June 27
• At 4 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle accident near Highway 74 and County Road 39. According to the report, a sedan drove off the roadway into a ditch. The juvenile driver sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Wednesday, June 29
• At 6:52 a.m deputies received a report of theft of a mailbox from the 11000 block of Equine Drive in St. Charles. According to the report, the mailbox had been tampered with in the past few days and was taken some time overnight. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, July 3
• At 10:56 a.m. deputies arrested Missie Ann Martinez, 48, of Utica, on potential charges of domestic assault, and domestic assault fear and harm after deputies responded to a domestic assault call on the 32000 block of County Road 29. According to the sheriff’s office, Martinez allegedly got into a physical altercation with a victim. No injuries were reported.
Winona Police
Monday, June 27
• At 3:28 p.m. officers received a report of fraud from a caller on the 700 block of Wilson Street. According to the report, the caller reported that about $300 was stolen in a fraudulent money transfer while the caller was trying to sell a piece of furniture over the internet. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, June 28
• At 9:35 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $650 red Trek hybrid bike from the 550 block of Junction Street. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between June 17-28.
• At 11:46 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a tent and battery-powered lawn mowing equipment valued at $1,025 from the 200 block of East Seventh Street. According to the report, the items were taken from an unlocked garage.
• At 5:08 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property on the 1200 block of Gilmore Avenue. According to the report, the reporting party found their privacy fence had received damage from an unknown source. The case is under investigation.
• At 7:01 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a black Trek bike from the 1400 block of West Service Drive sometime in the afternoon. The case is under investigation.
Wednesday, June 29
• At 7:25 a.m. officers arrested Jason Lee Peterson, 43, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault after officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 1100 block of West Third Street. According to the report, Peterson allegedly pushed the victim down into the dirt, hit the victim with a backpack, and spit on them.
• At 6:40 p.m. officers arrested Matthew Joseph Cooper, 29, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault fear and second-degree assault after officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 1200 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, Cooper allegedly threatened an individual with a hammer and allegedly swung the hammer at the individual multiple times but missed. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, June 30
• At 4:55 a.m. officers received a report of the burglary of a $500 black 1998 Mercury 9.8 horsepower boat motor and a $189 green and black Hitachi drill from the 1100 block of East Eighth Street. According to the report, the door into the garage had been left unlocked, and no signs of forced entry were found. The case is under investigation.
• At 3:49 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $500 black and white Trek bike with red lettering from a shed on the 800 block of West Fifth Street sometime overnight.
Friday, July 1
• At 10:08 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a purse on the 150 block of East Fourth Street. According to the report, the reporting party reportedly left their purse in an elevator on the property and found that it was missing when they returned. The case is under investigation.
Saturday, July 2
• At 3:09 a.m. officers arrested Angela Marie Stone, 33, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for swerving and failure to stop at a stop sign near Fourth and Winona streets. According to the report, Stone allegedly had slurred speech, and bloodshot, watery eyes and also failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .17 percent.
Tuesday, July 5
• At 7:29 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a black Kia Sorento SUV with license plate number 016VTU from the 400 block of Hamilton Street. According to the report, the SUV was taken sometime after 9 p.m. on Monday.
