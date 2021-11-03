Winona Police
Wednesday, October 27
• Officers received a report that a bike was stolen overnight on the Winona State University campus.
• At 4:52 p.m. officers received a report that a phone was stolen at Goodwill.
Thursday, October 28
• At 8:27 p.m. officers arrested Yong Nhia Lor, 66, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of domestic assault causing fear and harm. According to the report, he allegedly hit the victim’s arm with a water bottle.
• At 8:58 p.m. officers arrested Passion Rakeema DeAndre-Perez, 30, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled her over for reportedly not using turn signals. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.11 percent.
Friday, October 29
• At 4:30 p.m. officers received a report that a floor jack was stolen from a garage on the 700 block of West Broadway.
• At 7:29 p.m. officers arrested Alexis Marie Jeffers, 18, of La Crosse, Wis., and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated on Ninth and Huff streets. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.15 percent.
Saturday, October 30
• At 3:27 p.m. officers arrested Kevin James Fisher, 55, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled him over after he allegedly hit two parked vehicles on Zumbro and Eighth streets. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.12 percent.
• At 9 p.m. officers cited Dakota Todd Brown, 25, of Winona, with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Officers initially pulled him over for reportedly driving over the fog line on Sarnia and Huff streets. Officers then allegedly found a marijuana vape pen and suspected marijuana in his vehicle, as well as a substance that tested positive for marijuana on his person.
• At 11:43 officers received a report of a fight between two men on the 100 block of East Third Street. One man was reportedly knocked out and taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Sunday, October 31
• At 8:33 p.m. officers received a report that a bottle was thrown at a vehicle driving on Laird Street.
Monday, November 1
• At 12:42 a.m. officers received a report that a victim received a cut on their arm in a possible stabbing on Ninth and Main streets. An unknown man reportedly confronted the victim, asking, “What’s up,” and the victim raised their left arm up as they were expecting to be punched, according to the report. The victim then reportedly felt a cut on their arm. The incident is under investigation.
Winona County
Thursday, October 28
• At 7:30 a.m. deputies received a report that a window was broken at a former school in Minnesota City.
Friday, October 29
• At 7:24 p.m. deputies received a report that a vehicle parked at the Nodine Kwik Trip was stolen.
Saturday, October 30
• At 2:09 p.m. deputies arrested Ronald James Palmer, 77, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened the victim on the 8500 block of Garvin Brook Drive.
• At 7:27 p.m. deputies arrested Gary Matthew Miller, 53, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A potential charge is pending blood-test results. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road.
Sunday, October 31
• At 1:11 a.m. deputies arrested Nicholas Joseph Policello, 23, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly not stopping at a stop sign on Seventh and Olmsted streets. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.12 percent.
Minnesota State Patrol
Thursday, October 28
• An 18-year-old Winona man was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 14 near Utica at 8:57 p.m., according to the report. The eastbound vehicle reportedly went over the westbound lanes and stopped in a ditch. Road conditions were wet, according to the report. The man was wearing his seat belt and alcohol was not involved, according to deputies.
Monday, November 1
• A 19-year-old Wabasha, Minn., man was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 61 near Dakota at 6:33 a.m., according to the report. The vehicle reportedly went off the road and hit a guardrail. According to the report, road conditions were dry, the driver was wearing his seat belt, and alcohol was not involved.
