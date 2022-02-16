Winona Police
Monday, February 7
•At 10:22 a.m. officers arrested Sarah Anne Jorgenson, 39, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of violating a domestic assault no contact order. According to the report, officers initially responded to a check welfare call on the 150 block of East Third Street and observed her allegedly at a residence the order prohibits her from going to.
Wednesday, February 9
•At 10:21 a.m. officers received a report that the rear window of a vehicle was shattered overnight on the 450 block of West Seventh Street.
•At 12:18 p.m. officers received a report that furniture with a value of about $3,100 was stolen from a storage unit on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street in the last six to eight weeks. The furniture included a desk and drawers.
•At 8:07 p.m. officers arrested Pedro Santiago Perez, 26, of Arcadia, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of criminal vehicular operation. He allegedly rear-ended a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Winona man on Fifth and Pelzer streets, leading to the 18-year-old being taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for possible injuries.
Thursday, February 10
•At 2:37 a.m. officers arrested Martin Reyes, 21, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled him over for reportedly having a brake light out on Seventh and Hamilton streets. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.10 percent.
•At 2:53 p.m. officers received a report that about $10,000 in materials such as electrical wire and about $8,900 of tools were stolen from a building under construction on the 1500 block of East Eighth Street. The incident is under investigation.
•At 4:48 p.m. officers received a report that a wallet with about $220 in cash was stolen from a parked vehicle at the Kwik Trip at Broadway and Mankato Avenue.
Friday, February 11
•At 1:37 p.m. officers arrested Mason Sean Maloney, 21, of Kellogg, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of driving while intoxicated, test refusal, possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and not having insurance. Officers initially contacted him after he allegedly hit two parked vehicles on Center and Second streets.
Saturday, February 12
•At 9:12 p.m. officers arrested Matthew Scott Olson, 39, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of driving while intoxicated and test refusal. Officers initially pulled him over for reportedly driving with a flat tire on TheurerBoulevard.
Winona County
Monday, February 7
•At 8:43 a.m. deputies received a report that a guitar was stolen on the 24,000 block of Owl’s Nest Road.
Thursday, February 10
•At 1:53 a.m. deputies arrested Joseph Gavin Danielson of Winona on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Gilmore Avenue and Vila Street. Potential charges are pending blood test results.
•At 9:52 a.m. deputies arrested Kyle Lee Brown, 32, of Rushford, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of violating a domestic abuse no contact order, stalking and driving after revocation. He allegedly followed the person protected by the order in a vehicle on County Road 17.
Friday, February 11
•At 10:05 p.m. deputies arrested Linda Plesha Schauer, 65, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled her over for reportedly weaving on Highway 61 and 44th Avenue. Potential charges are pending blood test results.
Saturday, February 12
•At 1:42 a.m. deputies arrested Jesse Allen Jonsgaard, 40, of Goodview, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation. Deputies initially pulled him over on Pelzer and Seventh streets for having a white light to the rear of his vehicle. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.14 percent.
•At 7:38 p.m. deputies arrested Matthew John Gilmore, 37, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Highway 61 at mile marker 21. Potential charges are pending blood test results.
•At 7:53 p.m. deputies arrested Scott Stewart Reese, 47, of Preston, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly weaving on Henry Drive and County Road 33. A blood test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.20 percent.
•At 9:48 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua Karl Brent, 36, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly having expired tabs on Third and Huff streets. Potential charges are pending blood-test results.
Sunday, February 13
•At 12:54 a.m. deputies arrested Cody Matthew Peterson, 19, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road. Potential charges are pending blood test results.
•At 2:59 a.m. deputies arrested Julien Claude-Marie Ponsolle, 19, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly not stopping at a stop sign on Seventh and Main streets. Potential charges are pending blood test results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.