Winona Police
Monday, November 1
• At 8:15 a.m. officers received a report that an unknown man stole two packages from ACE Hardware on Saturday. The incident is under investigation.
• At 3:12 p.m. officers received a report of a domestic assault that occurred in August. The incident is under investigation.
• At 5:32 p.m. officers received a report that a motorized black Trek bicycle was stolen on the 250 block of Mankato Avenue.
• At 7:27 p.m. officers received a report that a juvenile punched another juvenile at Winona Middle School. The incident is under investigation.
• At 7:46 p.m. officers arrested Karl John Matson, 38, of Goodview, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of violating a court order. He allegedly communicated electronically with a person protected by the order on the 800 block of West Broadway.
Tuesday, November 2
• At 1:20 p.m. officers received a report that a vehicle was rear ended by a dump truck on the 850 block of Mankato Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
• At 6:37 p.m. officers arrested Paul Anthony Clark, 31, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of domestic assault. Officers initially responded to a report of a man and woman fighting on the 250 block of Center Street.
Friday, November 5
• At 10:44 a.m. officers received a report that there was a theft at Vapor Vibes. The incident is under investigation.
• At 1:44 p.m. officers received a report that a person received a threatening email. The incident is under investigation.
• At 3:48 p.m. officers received a report of an alleged sexual assault of a child. The incident is under investigation.
Saturday, November 6
• At 3:56 a.m. officers received a report that a man driving an SUV broke the windshield of a vehicle on the 450 block of High Forest Street, then left. It is believed the victim may know the suspect, according to the report.
• At 10:22 a.m. officers received a report that the driver side of a vehicle was hit overnight on the 350 block of West Fourth Street.
Sunday, November 7
∙At 6:10 a.m. officers received a report that a vehicle window was broken and a purse was stolen from inside the vehicle near Sauer Memorial Home.
• At 10:06 a.m. officers received a report that a parked vehicle was struck overnight on the 250 block of East Third Street.
• At 10:27 am. officers received a report that an unlocked vehicle was entered and its ignition was damaged on the 100 block of West Fifth Street. Boat keys and tools were also stolen from the vehicle, according to the report.
• At 12:04 p.m. officers received a report that a man stole two packages from a porch on the 250 block of Lafayette Street.
• At 12:12 p.m. officers received a report that entry was forced into an unoccupied building on the 150 block of West Broadway and the building was vandalized.
• At 3:26 p.m. officers received a report of an assault by a person known to the victim. According to the report, the parties have been given papers on which to write statements.
Winona County
Thursday, November 4
• At 1:53 p.m. deputies received a report of a person being attacked by a dog while walking on Homer Road and Knoll Road. According to the report, the dog bit a deputy’s wrist when the deputy responded to the report. The deputy contacted the Winona Police Department and animal control for further assistance. An officer reportedly tazed the dog, put a leash on it and took it to a local shelter. The victim’s injuries were treated at a local hospital.
