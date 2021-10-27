Winona Police
Monday, October 18
• At 1:11 p.m. officers received a report that vehicle registration tabs were missing from a mailed envelope on the 50 block of West Third Street.
• At 5:32 p.m. officers received a report that an unknown person used a tool to try to enter a parked vehicle on the 100 block of Walnut Street. The incident is under investigation.
• At 8:33 p.m. officers received a report that an unknown person damaged a window screen by punching it on the 500 block of Center Street.
Tuesday, October 19
• At 8:55 a.m. officers received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen on the 150 block of East Fourth Street.
• At 2:56 p.m. officers received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen on Sarnia and Wilson streets.
Wednesday, October 20
• At 2:10 p.m. officers received a report that a set of Air Pods headphones were stolen at Winona State University’s Wellness Center.
Thursday, October 21
• At 3:39 a.m. officers arrested Mark Quincy Lowe, 34, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of domestic assault causing fear and harm. He allegedly yelled at and threatened a woman on the 350 block of Carimona Street.
Friday, October 22
• At 1:15 a.m. officers arrested Larry Hudson, 48, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of driving while intoxicated, test refusal and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Officers initially pulled him over after he reportedly drove over the centerline on Highway 43.
Saturday, October 23
• At 8:14 p.m. officers arrested Lindsey Brianne Sommer, 37, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of burglary. She allegedly stole about $162 worth of merchandise from Walmart after being trespassed from the store.
• At 8:36 p.m. officers received a report that a propane tank was stolen on Latsch Island.
Sunday, October 24
• At 10:19 a.m. officers arrested Martin Reyes, 21, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of domestic assault causing fear and harm. He allegedly choked a woman and threw her to the ground on the 150 block of East Ninth Street.
• At 11:40 a.m. officers received a report that items including an air compressor and battery packs were stolen on the 100 block of Harvester Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Winona County
Wednesday, October 20
• At 4:22 p.m. deputies arrested Mykel Lee Carpenter, 24, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of possession of a controlled substance. They allegedly found three grams of cocaine in Carpenter’s residence on the 300 block of West Ninth Street after a probation team searched the residence.
Thursday, October 21
• At 12:14 a.m. deputies received a report that an apartment door was forced open in Rollingstone and items including fishing poles, a PlayStation 4, gaming headphones and a hover board were stolen.
• At 1:33 p.m. deputies arrested Jamie Joe Brown, 44, of Stockton, on a warrant and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of possession of a controlled substance. Deputies located him in Stockton, according to the report, and allegedly found a substance on him that was believed to be methamphetamine.
Friday, October 22
• At 9:26 p.m. deputies arrested Peyton Palmer Serley, 19, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A potential charge is pending blood-test results. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Gilmore Valley Road.
Saturday, October 23
• At 10:25 p.m. deputies arrested Sheerah Lindquist, 27, of Minneapolis, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of possession of a controlled substance. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Highway 61 near LaCanne Park. They allegedly found THC vape pens in Lindquist’s vehicle.
