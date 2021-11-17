Winona Police
Monday, November 8
• At 12:03 p.m. officers arrested Ana Milagras Gonzalez Archilla, 22, of Goodview, and referred her to the county attorney for potential charges of felony theft, fourth-degree assault on an officer, obstructing the legal process and fleeing on foot. Archilla allegedly tried to steal about $1,100 in merchandise at Walmart, then fled when staff attempted to stop her. An officer reportedly tried to stop her outside the store on Frontenac Drive, and she kept going. She then allegedly punched, kicked and swore at the officer when he tried to arrest her.
• At 4:56 p.m. officers received a report of juveniles fighting on the 250 block of St. Charles Street. It is believed one may have taken another’s phone. The incident is under investigation for possible charges, police said.
Tuesday, November 9
• At 6:07 p.m. officers cited Casey Anna McKenzie, 34, of Winona, for allegedly stealing $65 in merchandise from Walmart.
• At 9:37 p.m. officers received a report of a bicycle valued at $100 stolen from Winona State University’s (WSU) campus.
• At 11:53 p.m. officers received a report of a bicycle stolen from WSU’s campus. Officers are investigating two persons of interest.
Wednesday, November 10
• At 12:07 p.m. officers found several stolen bicycles on the 350 block of East Sarnia Street. A woman said she stole the bikes, and potential charges are pending.
∙At 1:26 p.m. officers received a report that two chairs were stolen on the 150 block of East Third Street.
• At 3:58 p.m. officers received a report that the window of a parked vehicle was possibly shot out with a BB gun on the 350 block of West Eighth Street.
• At 6:12 p.m. officers received a report of several juveniles fighting at Winona Senior High School on November 9. The incident is under investigation.
Thursday, November 11
• At 11:30 a.m. officers received a report that a bike was stolen on the 200 block of West Ninth Street.
• At 9:40 p.m. officers received a report that a bike was stolen from the bike rack at Midtown Foods.
• At 11:21 p.m. officers arrested Peighton Rose Agamaite, 18, of Pulaski, Wis., and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled her over for reportedly driving over the centerline on Fifth and Center streets. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.10 percent.
Friday, November 12
• At 1:55 a.m. officers arrested Chandra Elisa Sowell, 48, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for potential charges of second-degree assault and domestic assault causing harm. She allegedly cut the victim in the arm with a knife, and the victim was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
• At 11:05 a.m. officers received a report that the front of a vehicle was damaged on the 700 block of Terrace Heights.
• At 10:43 p.m. officers arrested Crystal Joy Dorman, 48, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of third-degree driving while intoxicated. According to the report, Dorman allegedly backed out of a parking space on the 850 block of West Broadway, hit another vehicle, and left the scene. Officers then reviewed video of the incident and located Dorman in Stockton. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.17 percent.
• At 11:02 p.m. officers received a report that Magic cards with a value of about $500 were stolen on the 1100 block of Sugar Loaf Road.
Saturday, November 13
• At 3:19 p.m. officers arrested Mason Sean Maloney, 21, of Kellogg, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of failure to yield, not having a Minnesota driver’s license and not having insurance. He allegedly rear ended a vehicle on Sarnia and Franklin streets. He then allegedly turned and hit another vehicle. A person in that vehicle went to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
• At 10:40 p.m. officers arrested Casey James Fautsch, 22, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault causing harm. He allegedly strangled someone, held them to a chair and took their phone on the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
Sunday, November 14
• At 11:33 a.m. officers received a report that an unknown man stole tobacco products at Walmart. The incident is under investigation.
Winona County
Monday, November 8
• At 10:59 p.m. deputies received a report that a trailer at Stockton Trailer Court was damaged.
Sunday, November 14
• At 1:26 a.m. deputies arrested Matthew James Speltz, 31, of Rollingstone, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of second-degree driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for allegedly speeding on Bear Creek Drive. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.19 percent.
