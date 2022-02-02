Winona Police
Monday, January 24
• At 1:34 p.m. officers cited Jacqueline Lee Josephine Venebel, 27, of Winona, for theft after she allegedly took a package from the mailbox area at Bluffview Flat Apartments.
• At 2:04 p.m. officers received a report that what appeared to be oil was poured on a vehicle overnight on the 900 block of East Seventh Street.
• At 3:49 p.m. officers received a report that mail was stolen at Island City Brewing.
• At 5:01 p.m. officers received a report that what is believed to be cooking oil was sprayed on a vehicle on the 900 block of East Seventh Street.
• At 8:44 p.m. officers received a report that a suitcase containing clothing and medication was stolen on the 50 block of East Third Street.
Tuesday, January 25
• At 10:11 a.m. officers received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen from a delivery truck parked on the 250 block of West 10th Street at some point between 10 a.m. on January 21 and 10 a.m. on January 24.
• At 11:51 a.m. officers received a report that a phone was stolen on the 500 block of West Fourth Street. The phone was ultimately found at Walmart, according to the report.
• At 2:53 p.m. officers received a report that a laptop cord was misplaced or stolen on January 19 at Pasteur Hall on Winona State University’s campus.
Wednesday, January 26
• At 7:35 a.m. officers received a report that a child was sexually abused. The incident is under investigation.
Thursday, January 27
• At 10:44 a.m. officers received a report that a yellow dog ran into the street and attacked a pedestrian on Ridgewood Drive. The bite did not go through the pedestrian’s coat, according to the report. The dog’s owner was located by Animal Control officers, and the case is under review.
• At 2:03 p.m. officers received a report that assorted hand tools worth about $3,000 were stolen from the trunk of a vehicle parked on the 850 block of East Fourth Street.
• At 2:48 p.m. officers received a report that several areas of the East End Recreation Center were vandalized with spray paint.
• At 4:30 p.m. officers received a report that the rear bumper of a vehicle was damaged. The report came from the 450 block of East Second Street, though the reporting party was unsure where the damaged happened.
Friday, January 28
• At 11:14 a.m. officers received a report that the driver side rear bumper of a vehicle was damaged at some point over the past two days on 12th and Winona streets.
• At 12:46 p.m. officers arrested Sarah Anne Jorgensen, 39, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for potential charges of second-degree assault and domestic assault. She allegedly swung a knife at someone and cut them near their wrist, which required medical attention, according to the report, on the 150 block of East Third Street.
• At 2:46 p.m. officers received a report that a phone was stolen at Lake Winona Manor.
• At 4:19 p.m. officers received a report that a vehicle hit another vehicle on Eighth and Center streets, then drove away. The striking vehicle was reportedly a smaller gray car. There was substantial damage to the mid-driver side of the struck vehicle, according to the report. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, January 29
• At 1:54 a.m. officers arrested Evelyn Anne Engeren, 20, of Lakeville, Minn., and referred her to the county attorney for potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree test refusal. Officers initially spoke with her after receiving a report of a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks near Bay State Milling. When they arrived on scene, they reportedly found her vehicle attempting to drive down the tracks.
Sunday, January 30
• At 6:13 a.m. officers arrested Brandon Marques Pierce, 23, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of domestic assault causing harm. He allegedly threw a mug toward the victim, causing the mug to break and pieces to hit and injure the victim’s legs on the 250 block of East Sarnia.
• At 9:11 p.m. officers arrested Lindsay Mitsch, 44, of Rollingstone, and referred her to the county attorney for potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, third-degree test refusal and driving after revocation. Officers initially responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank on Broadway and Junction streets.
Winona County
Wednesday, January 26
• At 10:56 p.m. deputies arrested Michael Lee Klungtvedt, 45, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Riverview Drive. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.11 percent.
Thursday, January 27
• At 6:47 p.m. deputies arrested Dylan Roy Yocum, 22, of Mable, Minn., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on I-90 at mile marker 235. Potential charges are pending blood-test results.
Friday, January 28
• At 10:31 p.m. deputies arrested Joseph Darrel Highum, 52, of Rushford, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of gross-misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly having a headlight out on Wildlife Drive and County Road 29. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.16 percent.
Saturday, January 29
• At 2:43 a.m. deputies arrested Ethan Bradley Steidtmann, 26, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Main and Fourth streets in Winona. Potential charges are pending blood-test results.
• At 5:12 a.m. deputies arrested Julio Caesar Chimalhua Tepole, 22, of Caledonia, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on I-90 at mile marker 241. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.11 percent.
• At 7:23 p.m. deputies arrested Stephen Donald Briggs, 51, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and gross-misdemeanor test refusal. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly driving over the fog and center lines.
• At 8:24 p.m. deputies arrested Alexandria Kristine Ittner, 29, of Dakota, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of gross-misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled her over for reportedly speeding on the 1000 block of Homer Road. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.16 percent.
Sunday, January 30
• At 12:32 a.m. deputies arrested Troy Thomas Whetstone, 55, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of third-degree driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially spoke with Whetstone after receiving a report of a vehicle off the road on the 34000 block of Old Homer Road. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.21 percent.
