Winona Police
Monday, December 13
•At 10:34 a.m. officers received a report that a laptop was stolen on the 650 block of West Fifth Street.
•At 9:54 p.m. officers received a report that a purse was stolen from an office at Minnesota State College Southeast. Fraudulent charges were then made with the banking cards in the purse, according to the report. The incident is under investigation.
Tuesday, December 14
•At 11:59 a.m. officers received a report that the back passenger side of a vehicle was damaged overnight on Links Lane.
•At 8:20 p.m. officers received a report that a person threw a cinder block at a vehicle on the 1100 block of Sugar Loaf Lane. The person was reportedly known to the individual who made the report to officers. The incident is under investigation.
Thursday, December 16
•At 2:55 p.m. officers received a report that a wall was vandalized with spray paint on the 150 block of East Third Street.
•At 6:15 p.m. officers received a report of a sexual assault of a child. The incident is under investigation.
Saturday, December 18
•At 1:24 a.m. officers arrested Xiong Vong, 36, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of domestic assault causing fear and harm. He allegedly struck another adult on the 500 block of East Fifth Street.
•At 7:53 p.m. officers received a report of a potential court order violation of a call being made to a person protected by the order on Center Street.
Sunday, December 19
•At 12:26 p.m. officers received a report that stickers were placed all over a vehicle on the 900 block of East Seventh Street.
•At 8:01 p.m. officers received a report that a bike was stolen on the 200 block of East Third Street.
Monday, December 20
•At 12:13 a.m. officers arrested Patty Ann Frances Sichantek, 21, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled her over for reportedly having a headlight out on Second and Kansas streets. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.20 percent.
Winona County
Friday, December 17
•At 2:43 p.m. deputies received a report that the windows of a vehicle were broken out in Hidden Valley.
•At 5:05 p.m. deputies received a report that several items were stolen in approximately the last week on the 1500 block of Frontage Road near Dakota. Items included fishing rods and reels and concrete steel forms, according to the report.
Sunday, December 19
•At 1:18 a.m. deputies arrested Shaylah Jean Burt, 23, of Utica, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled her over for reportedly having expired registration on Highway 14. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.11 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.