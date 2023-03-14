As every year lets us start new things, this year is the start of Jeffery Turkowski’s leadership of the Polish Cultural Institute and Museum (PCIM). Jeff started as the director on the 3rd of January remotely, but started in-person on the 16th. As a multiculturalist Kashubian, he enjoys bringing smaller communities to the forefront and showcasing why those smaller communities matter and should be preserved. Because of this, he’s on track to help revise our museum information, by adding even more details and context about our Kashubian ancestors and why they migrated from Poland.
As the director, Jeff has ambitious ideas for the PCIM, including a deep revamp of the exhibits, extensive genealogy research sessions, access to local and regional research, more events at the PCIM to bring the community together, an updated website and online gift shop for international shopping, a more plentiful gift shop with more variety, and much more. He has been spearheading the development of the museum extensively and aims to make the PCIM prosperous and have a more international presence by next year.
We have been having a great time with Jeff thus far and have been helping him with his development along the way. We ask our members for assistance in this endeavor, as cash donations will help fund the development of our projects. Any help is greatly appreciated. Feel free to stop on by to say hello to Jeff; he looks forward to meeting you all and the rest of the community.
