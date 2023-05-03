The Polish Cultural Institute and Museum (PCIM) is celebrating Constitution Day 2023 on Saturday, May 6, from 5:30-7 p.m. at our Morrison Annex Event Center at 363 East Second Street in Winona. This year’s Constitution Day will be a special one, as it will celebrate Father Paul Breza officially authorizing the transition of new leadership of the PCIM off to the executive board and director Jeffery Turkowski.
Tickets are $20 per plate.
Reservations in advance are necessary. Payments are available by mail, or call the museum for card payments or other options.
Be sure to mark your calendars. We look forward to your attendance.
