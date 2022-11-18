One of the loveliest old traditions of the Polish people that still continues today in many Winona homes is that of the Oplatki. Oplatek was, and still is, a thin unleavened wafer similar to altar bread. It is known as the bread of love and is often sent from Poland to Winona relatives still to this day. There is a little ritual involved with this wafer involving parents and children at the Christmas Eve supper (wigilia) where it has its primary function at the start of the meal.
The Polish Museum celebrates the ritual in an amended version. Here it's held on the first Sunday of December from 12-3 p.m. The purpose for the date and time here is merely to provide the wafer to the families who still keep the ritual and need to obtain the wafer before the gwasztka (the first star of Christmas eve), when the wigilia officially begins in the Polish homes. It is a tremendous tradition to promote harmony and security in a family.
Come to the Museum (102 Liberty Street in Winona) on December 4 from 12-3 p.m., practice a few kolendy (Polish carols), and pick up your packaged wafer, along with getting directions from the museum staff on how to perform it. We are not allowed to sell it to you. That's part of the tradition, and you must remember that sharing is its peculiar Charism. The museum store will also be open on that day with its exclusive dealership of Kashubian pottery, along with a plethora of unusual gifts. And to help you survive the chill of December air, we'll have some genuine Polish traditional food to bolster your emerging efforts to be the catalyst of a more kind, gentle, and secure family. For more information about the event or the museum, call 507-454-3431, or email info@polishmuseumwinona.org.
