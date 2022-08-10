At 1 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, the Feast of the Assumption will be celebrated at the Polish Museum Annex, 363 East Second Street in Winona. An old Catholic tradition holds that the Blessed Virgin Mary’s tomb was opened after her death to reveal that her body had been taken into Heaven; instead the tomb was filled with flowers and plants. Accordingly, Polish people bring flowers and food to celebrate the occasion. This year, visitors will be asked to bring food that they have grown, which will be blessed. The Rosary will be said in Polish, and a light meal will be served. Donations will be accepted but are not mandatory. After the ceremony, the donated food will be shared with the community. Please contact the Polish Museum at 507-454-3431 for further information.