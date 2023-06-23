Bytów visitors and Dahl

Submitted photo

 

Pictured from the left are Jacek Czapiewski, Bytów deputy mayor; Jan Treder, Bytów City Council chair; Grazyna Sylka, wife of Bytów mayor; Ryszard Sylka, mayor of Bytów; Jolanta Stolc, interpreter and director of Bytów Cultural Relations; Marian Gospodarek, director of Bytów Cultural Center; Jacek Pradzinski, director of Bytow Library; and Asia (Joanna) Malek, lead interpreter for Bytów/Winona Partnership.

Winona welcomed eight adults from our sister city, Bytów, Poland, during June 12-19, 2023. Many events, meetings, and activities were planned for the guests by the Winona International Friendship Association and the Polish Cultural Institute and Museum with the wonderful backdrop of the 76th Annual Steamboat Days.

Kashubian heritage was proudly shared, and Winona welcomed our guests warmly. 

Special thanks, and thumbs up, to Dahl Toyota for the use of two vehicles for the week to transport our guests to the many things scheduled for them to enjoy in Winona and the area. 