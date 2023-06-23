Winona welcomed eight adults from our sister city, Bytów, Poland, during June 12-19, 2023. Many events, meetings, and activities were planned for the guests by the Winona International Friendship Association and the Polish Cultural Institute and Museum with the wonderful backdrop of the 76th Annual Steamboat Days.
Kashubian heritage was proudly shared, and Winona welcomed our guests warmly.
Special thanks, and thumbs up, to Dahl Toyota for the use of two vehicles for the week to transport our guests to the many things scheduled for them to enjoy in Winona and the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.