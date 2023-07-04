Ruby’s Pantry will host a Drive-Through Pop-Up Pantry on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 4:30-6 p.m. at 272 West First Street in St. Charles.
There are no income or residency guidelines to attend a Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry. All are welcome. For a $25 contribution, guests bring two large boxes or baskets to collect their food share and receive an abundance of food. Ruby’s Pantry receives no state or federal funding.
Bring cash and drive through. More information is available at www.rubyspantry.org on Facebook at “Ruby’s Pantry - St Charles, MN.”
