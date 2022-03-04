There will be a pork dinner fundraiser for the Winona German American Police Program on April 2 from 11 a.m. until food runs out at Whalen’s at Westfield, 1460 West Fifth Street in Winona. The meal includes two pork chops, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, and a bun for $10. The Winona German American Police Program is an exchange and international friendship program between the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police, and police departments in Germany. The fundraiser will support a visit this fall by German officers to Winona.
Latest News
- Winona may hike sewer fees 20-40% to fund $27M upgrades
- School Board drops mask requirement
- Pulled pork dinner benefit for Lisa Thomas (Mayzek)
- Pork dinner fundraiser for police exchange program
- Start growing your own plants indoors
- MCA, Saint Mary’s present ‘¡Paquita Paella!’
- USACE seeks comments on dredging pipeline near Wabasha
- Cotter speech team excels in contest
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.