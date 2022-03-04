There will be a pork dinner fundraiser for the Winona German American Police Program on April 2 from 11 a.m. until food runs out at Whalen’s at Westfield, 1460 West Fifth Street in Winona. The meal includes two pork chops, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, and a bun for $10. The Winona German American Police Program is an exchange and international friendship program between the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police, and police departments in Germany. The fundraiser will support a visit this fall by German officers to Winona. 