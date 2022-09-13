POW/MIA Recognition Day will be commemorated on Friday, September 16, 2022. Winona’s VFW Post 1287 will recognize this day by setting the Missing Man Table and presenting the ceremony at 4 p.m., before the Friday night meal. The VFW is located at 208 East Third Street in Winona, and the public is welcome to join us for the ceremony.
“You Are Not Forgotten” is the central phrase behind the POW/MIA remembrance movement which honors America's prisoners of war, those who are still missing in action, and their families. The point of POW/MIA Recognition Day is to ensure that Americans remember to stand behind those who serve and to make sure we do everything we can to account for those who have never returned.
For more information, visit https://www.military.com/pow-mia-recognition-day.
