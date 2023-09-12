Minnesota State College Southeast is proud to announce the appointment of Lisa Pozanc to the position of vice president of finance and administration.
Lisa brings to the position over 25 years of progressive experience at MSC Southeast. Prior to being appointed as vice president of finance and administration, she had served as director of business and finance since 2019.
“The oversight Lisa Pozanc has provided for MSC Southeast’s finance area has helped put us on a stronger path to financial sustainability,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of MSC Southeast. “I am confident she will provide MSC Southeast with the transparent leadership and financial strategy needed to propel the college forward toward future success.”
The vice president of finance and administration reports directly to the president, serves as a member of the president’s cabinet, and provides executive leadership and guidance for all financial aspects of the college. The vice president assesses existing systems and plans; develops and implements new processes to increase efficiency; establishes standards, policies, and procedures; and assures legal and regulatory compliance relating to the college’s financial operations.
The finance and administration division includes approximately 18 staff members. The director of business and finance, director of facilities, chief information officer, and director of security report to the vice president of finance and administration.
Originally from Brewster, Minn., Lisa Pozanc has lived in the Winona area since 1987. She earned an associate degree in accounting at MSC Southeast in 1999. She received a bachelor of science in business administration from Metropolitan State in 2014. In 2021, Lisa was one of three individuals statewide who were presented with the Outstanding Service Award at the 2021 Minnesota State Finance Conference.
