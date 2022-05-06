On Tuesday, May 24, Sons of Norway in Winona will welcome the collection manager of Vesterheim National Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa. Jennifer Kovarik will present “In Trunks, Hands and Hearts: What Norwegian Immigrants Brought to the United States.” Between 1825 and 1980 nearly 1 million Norwegians left their homeland to find a new life in the United States. Ms. Kovarik will explore reasons for leaving, what they brought and where they settled. Sons of Norway will meet at 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, on May 24, to learn about immigration from Norway, share time together and enjoy good coffee and goodies. All those interested are invited to attend.