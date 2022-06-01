Prevention Project shares books on body safety, gender identity

Winona County Primary Prevention Project (WCPPP) is a local organization, focused on sexual and domestic violence prevention. The group is distributing 350 books focused on body safety and gender identity. These two books will be given directly to parents, teachers, and childcare providers. These books introduce a simple, effective way to educate children.
The two books that will be shared in Winona County are: “Let’s talk about Body Boundaries, Consent and Respect” by Jayneen Saunders and “Introducing Teddy” by Jessica Walton. A Spanish version of “Introducing Teddy” is also available.
These books focus on ‘‘how to share body safety with preschool age children’’ and a ‘‘gentle story about gender and friendship.’’
Volunteers of WCPPP will be distributing the two books “Let’s talk about Body Boundaries” and “Introducing Teddy” in May, along with a packet listing local resources and support services. Both books have a wide community appeal and are written and illustrated for preschool children’s comprehension. The Spanish version of “Introducing Teddy” will also be donated and shared throughout Winona County.
This Community Awareness Campaign by the WCPPP is sponsored by a grant from Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MNCASA).
WCPPP, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, began in 2008 to develop strategies to prevent sexual and domestic violence through awareness, changing cultural norms and practices, and educating policy makers in Winona County. The goal is to ensure our communities are safe for everyone.
For more information about the WCPPP and this Community Awareness Campaign, contact Helen Bagshaw, the organization’s chairperson at 507-313-4092.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.