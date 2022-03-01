Every Tuesday night at Westgate Bowl you can hear the excitement from our Project COMPASS bowlers as they hit the lanes. At the end of each session, plaques are awarded to two of our lucky bowlers.
October winners Kathy Wegner and Aaron Nelson were excited to win! Kathy enjoys bowling and jumped for joy when receiving the trophy. Aaron said, “I didn’t know I was going to get this, and I am going to hang it up on the wall.”
November winners were Gerald Erickson and KC Volkman! Gerald was proud of his 114 score, and when asked why he liked to bowl, he said, “It’s fun, and I’m good at it.” KC, who enjoys bowling as it gives her “the chance to meet new people and it’s really fun,” got a strike and a couple of spares to round out her bowling night.
Last, but not least are December bowling winners, Steve Laska and Donna Paine! Both Steve and Donna love bowling to meet new people and friends! Donna also enjoys “getting a lot of strikes” and Steve “likes having fun!”
Congratulations to all of our fall 2021 winners! Special thanks goes out to Stephanie Kanthack, owner of First Place Trophies for providing the beautiful plaques and to Westgate Bowl for their awesome bowling facility. For more information on bowling or any of our Project COMPASS classes visit us online at: www.winonaschools.org/communityed or give us a call at 507-494-0900. Project COMPASS is a Winona Area Public Schools Community Education program that focuses on assisting all people to realize their full potential through a wide range of learning experiences.
