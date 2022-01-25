Do you have new or gently used items that you would like to pass on?
Project COMPASS, WAPS Community Education’s adults with disabilities program, is currently accepting new or gently used items for their program. This is an opportunity to donate board games, art supplies, adult coloring books, gift certificates, DVDs, socks, scarves, hats, mittens, household and other types of small items. These items will be used as prizes for bingo, cosmic bowling and dances. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated.
Donations may be dropped off at the Community Education Project COMPASS Office located in the District Office at Winona Senior High School, 903 Gilmore Avenue in Winona, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Or you may contact Linda Jacobs at linda.jacobs@winona.k12.mn.us.
For more information on Project COMPASS visit www.winonaschools.org/communityed. Be sure to check out the Winter/Spring Community Education Catalog, which should have arrived in your mailbox earlier in January.
