Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) was recently awarded a $25,000 Intercultural Harmony grant from the Laura Jane Musser Fund for their Connecting Cultures project. The goal of Connecting Cultures is to provide an opportunity for refugees and immigrants to share their heritage and build cross-cultural relationships. Program sessions are held monthly and are open to the public. Information about program sessions is available at www.projectfine.org.
Laura Jane Musser was born on June 4, 1916, the child of Drew Musser and Sarah "Sally" Walker Musser. She lived in Little Falls, Minn., all of her life at the family home, Linden Hill. Upon her death in 1989 at the age of 73, The Laura Jane Musser Fund came into being to continue supporting some of her interests in life, including the arts and helping children. The fund’s Intercultural Harmony grants promote mutual understanding and cooperation between groups and citizens of different cultural backgrounds within defined geographical areas through collaborative, cross-cultural exchange projects.
Project FINE appreciates the support of the Laura Jane Musser Fund, as working together we are able to further our organizational mission — to strengthen and enrich our community by facilitating the integration of people who are ethnically diverse.
