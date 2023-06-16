Five area high school students were recently awarded scholarships from Project FINE. College Education Connection (CEC) scholarship recipients include Kevin Arce (Rochester Community and Technical College), Aleyshka Claudio Matos (Minnesota State College Southeast), Jeovani Hernandez (Rochester Community and Technical College), Angelina Xiong (Minnesota State College Southeast), and Pedro Zavala (Rochester Community and Technical College). The students were honored during the Project FINE Journey to Latin America fundraiser event on June 11, 2023.
The Project FINE Board of Directors would like to thank the many community members who contributed to the College Education Connection Scholarship Fund for their support. For more information about Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) or the College Education Connection Scholarship, please contact 507-452-4100 or visit www.projectfine.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.