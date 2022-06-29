Project FINE awards six scholarships

Six area high school students were recently awarded scholarships from Project FINE. College Education Connection scholarship recipients include Raquel Castanon (Western Technical College), Nary Hang (Winona State University), Linda Moua (Winona State University), Samuel Salas (Rochester Community & Technical College), Philip Vang (Minnesota State College Southeast), and Isabella Xiong (Winona State University). The students were honored during the Project FINE Journey to the Middle East fundraiser event on June 12, 2022.
The Project FINE Board of Directors would like to thank the many community members who contributed to the College Education Connection Scholarship Fund for their support. For more information about Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) or the College Education Connection Scholarship, please contact 452-4100 or visit www.projectfine.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.