On February 8, the Project FINE Board of Directors hosted its annual report to the community at Saint Mary’s University. During this event, the board shared the accomplishments of the organization in 2022 and expressed appreciation to partners and supporters who have helped make a positive impact in the lives of newcomers throughout Winona County. As part of the event, the organization also recognized its 2022 Partner of the Year — Behrens Manufacturing.
Since 2015, Project FINE and Behrens Manufacturing have collaborated to share job opportunities with refugees and immigrants. They also work to promote inclusion and equity in company policies and practices. As Behrens’ workforce has become increasingly diverse, it has continued to engage employees in a culturally and linguistically appropriate manner. Behren’s commitment to developing a company culture that values diversity and inclusion is to be commended.
Project FINE is proud to collaborate with Behrens Manufacturing and over 80 other partners to build a respectful and sensitive community.
