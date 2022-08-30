From September 9-18, 2022, Project FINE will celebrate Welcoming Week with a series of events in Winona and St. Charles. They have been hosting Welcoming Week events since 2013 and would like to extend an invitation to join this year’s celebrations. “Welcoming Week is an opportunity for us to celebrate the contributions of refugees and immigrants and the role that we all play in making our community a welcoming place for all,” said Executive Director Fatima Said.
For more information about Welcoming Week events in Winona County, visit Project FINE’s Facebook page or bit.ly/WelcomingWinonaCounty.
