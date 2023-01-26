Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) recently received Candid’s Platinum Seal of Transparency for 2023. This seal is given to nonprofits that demonstrate the highest level of responsible fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.
Candid is a national organization that provides comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Its Seals of Transparency measure effectiveness and commitment to best practices. Organizations earn Seals of Transparency by contributing information about their mission, staff and leadership, spending, programs, and goals.
Project FINE is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to strengthen and enrich our community by facilitating the integration of people who are ethnically diverse.” They serve as a bridge, connecting refugees and immigrants to resources and bringing people together to build understanding and create a more respectful and welcoming community. Learn more at www.projectfine.org.
