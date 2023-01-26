Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 32F with temps falling to near 20. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.