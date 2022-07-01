On June 12, Project FINE hosted its 17th annual fundraising event, Journey to the Middle East, at Winona State University’s Kryszko Ballroom. Attendees enjoyed a five-course meal featuring cuisine from the region, a performance by the Al Ra’ad Dabke dance group and a cultural fashion show. The event was supported by Platinum Event Sponsors: Merchants Bank, WNB Financial and Winona Health. All proceeds will be used to support Project FINE’s vision of creating a respectful and welcoming community.
