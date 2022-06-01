Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) will be hosting an educational session on India on June 9 with Professor Joyati Debnath as part of their Connecting Cultures program. Join us for an evening of cultural sharing and friendship – the session is free and all are welcome. The session begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Winona County Office Building, or join online via Zoom – meeting ID 841 474 1735, passcode: PF. Please contact Project FINE with any questions at 507-452-4100 or info@projectfine.org.
