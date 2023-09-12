Project FINE is hosting a variety of events to celebrate Welcoming Week this week, an annual campaign celebrated in cities across the globe. Welcoming Week brings together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and foster deeper belonging for all. Events include community gatherings, panel presentations, and a Citizenship Day Celebration.
Upcoming events include:
- Around the World Potluck, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 12-1 p.m. at the Winona Family YMCA
- Refugee and Immigrant Stories, Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s University’s Toner Center
- Refugee and Immigrant Stories, Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center
- Free Friday at the Y, Friday, Sept. 15, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Winona Family YMCA
- Mayor’s Bike Ride, Friday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. Meet at the Jaycee Pavilion at East Lake Winona.
- Citizenship Day Celebration, Friday, Sept. 15, 5-7 p.m. at Peter’s Biergarten in Winona
- Community Slow (Bike) Ride, Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the Winona Family YMCA.
- Outdoor Movie at the Y, Saturday, Sept. 16. Activities start at 7 p.m. Movie starts at 7:45 p.m.
- H3O Jazz Jam benefits Project FINE, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2-5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company in Winona.
More information is available on Project FINE’s Facebook page or at bit.ly/WelcomingWinonaCounty.
