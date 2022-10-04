Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) will be resuming their in-person Welcoming Table events on October 10 at 12 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church, 250 West Wabasha Street in Winona. The goal of Welcoming Table is to provide an opportunity for people to come together to share a meal and build bridges across cultural groups. Our meal for October will feature Indian cuisine. This event is free, and all are welcome to join. However, registration is required for planning purposes. To reserve a seat, register online at bit.ly/PFOct2022, or call Project FINE at 507-452-4100.
