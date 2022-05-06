On June 12, Project FINE will host their annual fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. at Winona State University’s Kryzsko Ballroom. The theme for the event is “Journey to the Middle East” and the evening will feature a five-course meal representing cuisine from the region. There will also be cultural sharing and entertainment, as well as a silent auction. All proceeds raised support Project FINE and the educational programs and services they provide to refugees and immigrants in our region.
Tickets for the event are $100 and are available from Project FINE board members or by contacting their office at 507-452-4100 or info@projectfine.org.
