This summer, Project FINE is starting a campaign to reflect on what we love and appreciate about our community. Even though we still have things to work on, this campaign encourages us to take a moment to recognize all the things we love and appreciate about where we live or call home. Our goal is to celebrate and share what is meaningful and makes us feel like we belong.
The campaign is simple – write an open letter to the place you love. It could be where you grew up, where you live now, or somewhere in between. Think about the places, people, things, and rituals that make it special and a place that you call home. All are welcome to participate and share their love of community, and additional information and a letter template are available at bit.ly/PFLoveLetters. Letters can be mailed to Project FINE at 202 West Third Street, Winona MN 55987, or dropped off at our office. Selected letters will be shared as part of Project FINE’s Welcoming Week celebrations in September.
Project FINE is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to strengthen and enrich our community by facilitating the integration of people who are ethnically diverse.” They serve Winona County and the surrounding region through a variety of programs and services for newcomers and established residents.
