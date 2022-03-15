The Winona County Farm Bureau’s ninth annual Promoting Modern Agriculture (PMA) event will be Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Signatures in Winona. The goal is to encourage farmers and farm groups to work together to educate the public about how efficient farming practices benefit everyone. This year’s featured speaker is Michelle Miller, “The Farm Babe,” presenting, “Educating consumers with how their food is actually produced, without all the gimmicks.’
Miller says in her biography, “I grew up involved in 4-H, horse riding, and doing chores on my friends’ grandparents’ farms in Wisconsin, but when my high school aptitude tests told me to go into farming, I headed west for college and a career in fashion.
“After working for Gucci on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and spending a number of years in downtown Chicago, I bought into … food idealism.
“After finishing my goal of traveling the world and visiting all seven continents by age 30, (67 countries) I became fascinated with culture and learning where our food comes from. I ended up living with and dating a commercial scale farmer in Iowa for nearly eight years, and it was there where my social media advocacy platform ‘The Farm Babe’ was born in 2014. After learning the real truths of modern agriculture firsthand, I began debunking the myths I once believed in as a former city girl.
Farmers, ranchers and the story of our food origins have an amazing, uplifting story to tell and my mission is to give them a bigger voice for the food space. Consumers today are bombarded with misinformation, misleading marketing tactics, food labels, and activist agendas. So, I work to bring real, unbiased education and facts from real farmers and leading industry experts.
“Today I reside on 17 acres of farmland near Gainesville, Fla., where I’m connected to leading agricultural professionals and continue to learn science and food security and advocate for all around the world. I’m happier than I’ve ever been to get back to my ‘roots’ of being involved with animals and farming and having gone from being skeptical about food to sharing my passion for modern agriculture. I’ve literally gone from Rodeo to the rodeo and wouldn’t have it any other way”
Scholarship winners and representatives from local ag groups will also be speaking.
About PMA: “Our missions to further a wider understanding of modern agriculture by our consumers and our industry and to promote cooperation and understanding among all sectors of agriculture.”
- Awarded several $1,000 scholarships in conjunction with Winona County Farm Bureau and Winona County Corn Growers.
- Working to connect high school students with the history and value of agriculture.
- We were involved with Family Night on the Farm where 2,500 people visited a dairy farm.
- Provided books that accurately portray farming to venues around the country.
This event is successful because it is sponsored by farm families and agribusinesses. We encourage you to join us as a sponsor of this year’s event. Thank you for your support, we hope to see you on the 24th.
For more information contact Duane Wirt at 507-523-2860 or duanewirt@hotmail.com.
